ST. PETER PORT, Guernsey, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prospect Co., Ltd., has announced 2nd quarter results of fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 on December 13, 2018. Please find the link below for more details:

http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/dainishihanki181213_e.pdf

Prospect Co., Ltd.

Representative Director, President: Masato Tabata

(Security Code: 3528, 2ndSection of TSE)

Contact:

Chief of General Affairs: Masayuki Sato

TEL: 03-(3470)-8411 (Main)