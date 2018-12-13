Council Migrates to Cloud with Enhanced Solutions for Engaging Citizens More Efficiently, Reducing Costs

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that Sheffield City Council is migrating to the cloud, transforming digital customer service for citizens and employees with Verint's Engagement Management offerings for government and public sector. The solutions will enable the council to simplify, modernize and automate its approach to further improve digital services for citizens across all channels, including the council's customer portal, online forms, social media and web chat.

With a population of almost 576,000, Sheffield is the third-largest English Council by population, so its City Council regularly receives a high volume of inbound enquiries. Upon launch, Verint's digital engagement platform can help the Council provide simpler, better service to citizens and staff across a range of service areas-including Customer Services (e.g. contact centre and face to face interactions, and complaint management), Housing (e.g. balance checks), Environmental Services (e.g. graffiti reporting), Roads and Highways (e.g. reporting a faulty streetlight) and Human Resources (e.g. payroll query)-with automated integrations between the Verint solution and the Council's various delivery systems.

Citizens will be able to use the Sheffield City Council website to initiate information and service requests which will be managed through the Verint solution to provide the Council with enhanced self-service capabilities. Employees will also be better supported in both front-office and back-office delivery functions with the provision of a simplified modern user interface and automated access to information. This will improve both citizen and employee access to the council's services as well as optimising processing and administrative tasks.

Paul Taylor, Head of Customer Services at Sheffield City Council, says, "Our customer service, housing and human resources teams do more than answer simple requests over the phone, they also coach citizens through more complex enquiries across a variety of channels. At the same time, our citizens want to be able to access information through an easy-to-use, digital platform, and Verint will help us achieve this. Through our digital engagement strategy, the council aims to create operational efficiencies and cost efficiencies by simplifying and modernising service delivery whilst providing first-class service for our citizens across their channels of choice."

Sheffield City Council has been a Verint customer for many years and the partnership is now building on its successes to date. The Council will first implement and deploy the new solution for 1,000 employees working within Customer Services, Housing and Human Resources, with plans to extend the same level of citizen access and service improvement across a wide range of services offered by the Council.

"The Council's vision is to fully exploit digital technology to improve outcomes across the whole organisation and its delivery partners. As such, the Council has adopted a strategic approach to their digital program and is therefore becoming well-positioned to deliver better outcomes-not only for citizens but also employees-while increasing efficiencies and reducing costs," says Verint's David Moody, vice president and general manager, government and public sector. "The Council is responding to its citizens' preference to connect digitally, access and manage their services through an innovative, modern portal, and is providing its employees with an improved and intuitive desktop solution to engage citizens more effectively across all channels."

About Sheffield City Council

Sheffield City Council consists of 84 councilors, elected to represent 28 wards, and provides approximately 550 services to its citizens. It is also a major employer in the area, with around 7,000 employees.

About Verint Systems Inc.

Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we're creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence at www.verint.com.

Sheffield City Council's most recent Verint investment was made in July 2018.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, OPINIONLAB, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

