Valmet's seasonal donation to Save the Children Yemen Response

Valmet Oyj's press release on December 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Valmet continues its holiday season tradition to support selected global humanitarian and conservation organizations. Every year Valmet's personnel votes for the donation target, and this year the support goes to Save the Children Yemen Response.

With a EUR 20,000 donation Valmet supports Save the Children's work in Yemen in delivering the needed aid, food and clean water for children and their families. Health clinics of Save the Children provide health care for children suffering from malnutrition and diseases, while those who are at risk of exploitation and abuse are helped to stay safe.

"For Save the Children it is especially important to know, that it has been the Valmet employees who have chosen to support this important cause. As we are doing all we can to help the children in war torn Yemen, with this kind of donations we are able to continue our work in the challenging conditions and bring help to even greater number of children in need. It is not too much to say, that this kind of support coming from corporates is really saving lives," says Anne Haaranen, Director for International Programs at Finnish Save the Children.

With the amount of Valmet's donation Save the Children ground team in Yemen can for example provide enough nutritious peanut paste to save lives of more than 600 severely malnourished children.

"Supporting global humanitarian and conservation organizations is an important tradition for Valmet's personnel and an essential part of our sustainability agenda. It is always a pleasure to see how actively people vote for our seasonal donation," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Valmet.

Save the Children is a politically and religiously independent non-governmental organization, which fights for children's rights in order to immediately and permanently improve children's lives all over the world. Save the Children operates in over 100 countries to improve children's lives.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (https://www.valmet.com/), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

Processing of personal data (https://www.valmet.com/content_folder/processing-of-personal-data/)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

