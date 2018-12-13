

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Easyjet (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported that the Higher Regional Court Frankfurt, in a trial initiated by the Wettbewerbszentrale, decided that the company does not have to reimburse taxes and fees to customers, on cancellation of flight. As per the judgement, Easyjet could apply British and Welsh law, which excludes reimbursement, even in the case of carriage contracts with German customers.



The complaint of the Wettbewerbszentrale had focused on taxes and charges, which in the event of cancellation do not arise for the airline.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX