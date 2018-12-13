Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire's Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

BOSTON -- Boston Properties Extends Sustainability Leadership with Renewable Energy Agreement; Expects to Reduce the Carbon Intensity of Its Massachusetts Operations 78% in 2019 Source: Boston Properties, Inc.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- Reliant Bank Earns Top Fundraising Honors with Donation to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Source: Reliant Bank

WILMINGTON, Del. -- AstraZeneca Healthcare Foundation Awards over $1.16 Million to 11 Innovative Heart Health Programs Source: AstraZeneca HealthCare Foundation

CINCINNATI -- P&G Named One of America's Best Corporate Citizens and Best Managed Companies Source: Procter Gamble

ZURICH -- RepRisk ESG Data Now Available on FactSet Source: RepRisk

BATON ROUGE, La. -- UnitedHealthcare, SBP Dedicate Rebuilt House to Baton Rouge Resident Whose Home Was Damaged in the 2016 Louisiana Floods Source: UnitedHealthcare

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and Walmart Announce Telehealth Collaboration to Reach Underserved Veterans Source: Walmart Inc.

MCLEAN, Va. -- Hilton #1 Workplace for Diversity and Parents Source: Hilton

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- United Way and Nest's Power Project to Provide Energy Assistance With 'Keep Your Neighbors Warm' Campaign Source: United Way Worldwide

BERLIN -- Capacity Building to Unlock Private Finance for Green Energies: RENAC's Green Banking Programme Now Launched for the MENA Region Source: Renewables Academy

ST. PAUL, Minn. KATOWICE, Poland -- 3M Announces Formal Requirement at COP24 for All New Products to Include Sustainability Value Source: 3M

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- "Second Chance" Team from Vericool to Support 150+ Richmond Single-Parent Families Affected by Incarceration, Drugs or Abuse for Christmas Source: Vericool, Inc.

CHICO, Calif. -- Walmart and the Walmart Foundation Increase Commitment to California Wildfire Relief and Announce Funding for Homeless Services Source: Walmart

BASEL, Switzerland -- Elanco Animal Health and Farm Radio International Partner to Drive Change for Small-Scale Livestock Farmers in North Tanzani Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

MEDELLÍN, Colombia -- Yamaha Releases a Documentary of the I'm a HERO Program Source: Yamaha Corporation

