Pöyry Oyj: Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 13 December 2018 at 14:30 (EET)

Notice of change in ownership in compliance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry") has received on 12 December 2018 a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holdings of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP in Pöyry's shares have exceeded the threshold of 5 percent as a results of share purchases concluded on 11 December 2018. After the share purchases, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP (through Sand Grove Opportunities Master Fund Ltd and Sand Grove Tactical Fund LP) owns indirectly 4,253,728 Pöyry shares.

Pöyry has a total of 61,952,801 shares. Each share entitles its holder to one (1) vote.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.87 0.00 6.87 61,952,801 Position of previous notification N/A N/A N/A

Shares and voting rights: Class/type of



shares



ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7) FI0009006696 4,253,728 6.87 Subtotal 4,253,728 6.87

PÖYRY PLC Additional information: Juuso Pajunen, CFO Tel. +358 10 33 26632 About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices. In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

