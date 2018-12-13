

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $63.98 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $1160.06 million, or $7.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $81.01 million or $0.53 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $899.36 million from $744.45 million last year.



Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $81.01 Mln. vs. $48.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $899.36 Mln vs. $744.45 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX