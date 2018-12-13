

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Avon Products, Inc. (AVP), a direct seller of beauty and related products, said Thursday that Gustavo Arnal has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective during Spring 2019. Gustavo will report directly to Jan Zijderveld, Avon's Chief Executive Officer as a member of the Executive Committee.



Jamie Wilson, Avon's current CFO, has chosen to step down from his full time executive role and will be pursuing a range of professional business opportunities in the next stage of his career.



Gustavo Arnal is a seasoned global operating executive with over 25 years of experience working in strategy, operations and finance positions for consumer goods and retail businesses.



He joins from Walgreens Boots Alliance or WBA, where he has served as Senior Vice President, CFO of International Divisions and Global Functions.



Prior to WBA, Arnal worked for over 20 years with consumer goods company Procter & Gamble (P&G). His responsibilities at P&G included Vice President, CFO India, Middle East and Africa, where he oversaw operations in over 50 countries and led the turnaround to profitability of India's multi-billion-dollar business.



