Today, Morpheus Data announced it has been chosen as the multi-cloud management platform for a strategic EU-wide project which also included technologies from Morpheus alliance partners such as VMware, Dell Technologies, and T-Systems.

This announcement comes at the end of a fiscal year that saw Morpheus Data grow revenue over 3x and increase sales coverage by 6x in response to increased customer, channel partner, and service-provider demand for DevOps-ready multi-cloud management.

According to 451 Research, over 68% of organizations have a hybrid or multi-cloud approach to service delivery1. Unfortunately, while agility is the ultimate outcome desired by hybrid IT, increasing cloud and operational complexity has resulted in major organizational friction. Application developers and data scientists are constantly waiting weeks for operations teams to provision services.

"IT has a mandate to move faster but cloud and automation complexity has made that virtually impossible," said Brad Parks, VP of Business Development, Morpheus Data. "Morpheus provides a simple and future-proof platform to deliver on-demand services by orchestrating the tools customers already have on whatever clouds they choose.

Enabling instant access to satellite data for big data applications

The European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT) supplies climate-related satellite data to its European Member States and other users worldwide. With high resolution data now reaching petabyte scale, it is no longer efficient to simply transmit data to consumers. Modern data scientists need to move faster which means bringing their workloads to the data.

To address this big data challenge, EUMETSAT has established a strategic roadmap for its future Data Services and awarded the design and deployment of a next-generation multi-cloud stack to major industry consortia. However, one of the most challenging elements of the project was the development of an agnostic cloud management layer and service catalog to enable instant access to resources and the orchestration of heterogeneous technology components.

After an exhaustive look at available automation and orchestration technologies, Morpheus was selected as the multi-cloud management platform for the EUMETSAT project based on the company's experience managing large complex multi-cloud environments as well as the tight engineering partnership with Morpheus and the project team.

"Our vision is to create a one-stop-shop and self-service user experience for those who rely on our data every day," said Lothar Wolf, Data Services Competence Area Manager at EUMETSAT. "Morpheus is remarkable because they combine substantial innovation and engineering expertise with a genuine desire to support our success."

As part of the EUMETSAT project, Morpheus worked with Dell Technologies to integrate Isilon and ECS for file and object storage as well as the Avamar data protection platform. These unstructured data integrations, together with connectivity into VMware, OpenStack, and other public cloud platforms will help EUMETSAT deliver on its self-service vision.

About EUMETSAT

EUMETSAT is a global operational satellite agency at the heart of Europe. Our purpose is to gather accurate and reliable satellite data on weather, climate and the environment around the clock, and to deliver them to our Member and Cooperating States, to our international partners, and to users world-wide.

In our increasingly weather-dependent society, satellite data has become indispensable for the National Meteorological Services to forecast the weather at all ranges and to produce timely warnings and other information that support public and private decision making for our social and economic wellbeing.

About Morpheus Data, LLC

Morpheus Data, LLC is the entity behind the Morpheus unified orchestration platform, the only enterprise software solution to provide a systematic approach to cloud optimization, multi-cloud governance, DevOps automation, and application modernization. As a one-hundred percent infrastructure and platform agnostic solution, Morpheus provides IT Operations and Developers fully self-service and automated provisioning of bare metal, VM, and containerized applications running on-premises or in the public cloud. With more built-in integrations and native functionality than any other platform, customers can standardize workflows and reduce tool sprawl while orchestrating existing tools to protect investments. Request a demo at www.morpheusdata.com/demo.

