Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared third quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2019 as follows. These dividends are payable on 15 February 2019 to shareholders on the register on 18 January 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 17 January 2019.

Share class Dividend Amount Global Equity Income Shares 1.5p UK Equity Shares 1.5p

In the persisting low interest rate environment the cumulative net revenue of the Managed Liquidity Portfolio continues to be minimal and, in view of the administrative costs, the Directors have not declared an interim dividend on the Managed Liquidity Shares.

No dividend is payable on the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of Global Equity Income and UK Equity dividends from year to year. Achieving this target may require contributions from capital.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

13 December 2018