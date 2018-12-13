Biomax Informatics AG announced the launch of its latest product, the NeuroXM Brain Science Suite, this week at the Biomax-ETRI Symposium on Cognitive Brain Informatics held in Planegg, Germany. Following a successful early-adaptor program, the company launched the NeuroXM suite of tools and features for working with multimodal high-dimensional brain data ready for clinical use.

The award-winning NeuroXM Brain Science Suite lets brain scientists work interactively with high-dimensional multimodal brain data ranging from neuroimaging to genetics and transcriptomics. The suite includes a unified knowledge model for managing the abundant heterogeneous data available for the brain. It connects patient brain data to public knowledge in databases, atlases and ontologies for automatic annotation with methodological meta-information so that they become invaluable for clinical and scientific use.

The NeuroXM suite supports every brain science task from standardizing preprocessing workflows to cataloging and sharing brain data to research-driven exploration and assessments of high-dimensional brain data sets. It is based on Biomax's BioXM Knowledge Management Environment and so complies with the same data security standards and reliability of the BioXM technology.

About Biomax

Biomax Informatics AG provides computational solutions for better decision making and knowledge management in the life sciences. They help customers generate value by integrating information from proprietary and public resources to enable a knowledge-based approach to developing innovative life science products. Biomax's worldwide customer community includes companies and research organizations that are successful in healthcare, drug discovery, diagnostics, fine chemicals, food and plant production, and synthetic biology. For more information, visit www.biomax.com.

Biomax, BioXM and NeuroXM are registered trademarks of Biomax Informatics AG in Germany and other countries. Registered names, trademarks, etc., used in this document, even when not specifically marked as such, are not to be considered unprotected by law.

