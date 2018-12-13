Frost & Sullivan Names Eurotech as the Frost Radar Growth, Innovation & Leadership Awardee in the Global IoT Platforms Market

Eurotech once again awarded for its investments and efforts to offer the best possible solution to its customers in the Global IoT Platforms Market. Frost & Sullivan's assessment emphasizes the quality of Eurotech's offering in the IoT

SANTA CLARA, California, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eurotech with the 2018 Global Frost Radar Growth, Innovation Leadership (GIL) Award for being one of the leaders in the industry leveraging innovation to deliver best-in-class solutions to its customers. Eurotech provides an IoT Integration Platform for remote data and IoT deployment management and application integration. Its full suite of platform services operates in the cloud or at the edge to access, manage, and update devices. The power of the Eurotech Everyware Cloud is in the ability to provide real-time data management to help organizations trigger immediate business decisions.

"The global IoT platforms market is highly fragmented with over 1,000 companies competing for the end-users' attention," states Dilip Sarangan, Global Research Director, IoT & Digital Transformation. "In this context, Eurotech's positioning as a Growth and Innovation Leader showcases the exceptional quality of products and solutions that Eurotech has developed in IoT. Its innovative solutions, device management capabilities, and open standards-based communication between devices and the cloud will help the company continue its growth in the industry and maintain its leadership position."

With the ability to deploy the solution in the cloud and at the edge, Eurotech enables customers to take advantage of real-time data management, application lifecycle management, and remote access and diagnostics on devices. Using MQTT protocol, Eurotech helps organizations avoid additional complexity and requirements on device deployment and configuration. Eurotech offers Web services APIs using REST protocol, allowing devices to connect with the cloud and enable micro-services. Real-time analytics and data management are essential for most industrial companies looking to integrate IoT in their operations. Eurotech enables these services as a showcase of its leadership in IoT platforms.

Frost & Sullivan's global team of analysts and consultants continuously research a wide range of markets across multiple sectors and geographies. As part of this ongoing research, we identify companies that consistently develop new growth strategies based on a visionary understanding of the future, and thus, more effectively address new challenges and opportunities. This involves extensive primary and secondary research across the entire value chain of specific products. Against the backdrop of this research, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to bestow Eurotech with the Frost & Sullivan Radar Growth, Innovation and Leadership (GIL) Award for the Global IoT Platforms Market.

"We feel honored receiving this award from Frost & Sullivan," commented Robert Andres, Chief Strategy Officer of Eurotech. "We see it as a recognition of achievement and a confirmation of our open architecture and ecosystem approach, which has always focused on encapsulating the inherit complexity of the IoT and on reducing the risk involved in designing, deploying and maintaining IoT solutions."

The GIL best practice Award is bestowed upon companies that are market leaders at the forefront of innovation. These companies consolidate or grow their leadership position by continuously innovating and creating new products and solutions that serve the evolving needs of the customer base. These companies are also best positioned to expand the market by strategically broadening their product portfolio.

Every company that finds itself on the Frost Radar has been chosen by Frost & Sullivan because it has proven itself worthy of being on the Radar; demonstrating excellence in either growth, innovation, or both, and able to translate that into proven solutions that benefit its clients. At times, companies with high market share may not place on the Radar. Companies are chosen because they are already doing great things, or because they are poised to do great things.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech's solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

