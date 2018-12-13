Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces Definitive Agreement With Island Mining SEZC

KELOWNA, British Columbia, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Hilltop Cybersecurity Inc, ("Hilltop" or the "Company") (CSE: CYBX) (OTC:CYBXF), is pleased to announce that further to its news release of Sept 6, 2018, it has entered into a definitive cyber-security agreement (the "Agreement") to license Hilltop products as well as provide cyber-security services for Island Mining SEZC in its Cayman Islands headquarters as well as Japan, Canada and in other areas that it will operate. The transaction consists of a CAD$1,250,000 master license and a follow-on white label agreement to be entered into 30 days after customer acceptance has been completed for the Hilltop cryptoKEEP solution. Chris Filitrault of Island Mining stated: "We have been working on the 7nm chip for some time with our partners and we are excited to bring the bigger picture to light finally. We searched the market and determined that CYBX's products and strategy were a good fit to ensure we create robust, proactive security as part of our operating paradigm rather than an after-thought."

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hilltop, said, "Japan represents a unique opportunity and exhibits thought-leadership in the crypto-mining space. We are excited to be partnered with Island Mining whom we are confident, with its access to this new 7nm proprietary chip, and significant Japanese partners will emerge as a leader in the crypto-mining space. We see this transaction as a validation of Hilltop's technology and our sales strategy. It's notable that Island Mining and its CEO have the foresight to recognize that crypto-mining without basic security is not an optimal strategy."

About Island Mining SEZC

About Island Mining - Island Mining, its partners and providers are leaders in 7nm ASICS chips which will significantly improve the hash rate for the next generation of cryptocurrency mining. Island Mining's CEO Christopher Filiatrault's deep connections with Japan have enabled the creation of Made in Japan crypto-mining hardware. Island Mining works exclusively with Japanese engineers to create leading edge technology for cryptocurrency markets. Island Mining has agreements with companies in Japan that allow it to access these new 7nm ASICS chips.

About Hilltop Cybersecurity

Hilltop Cybersecurity (CSE: CYBX) (OTC: BGGWF) is a cybersecurity and cryptocurrency security specialist. The Company has developed a unique, patented, cybersecurity platform, designed to protect businesses from external and internal cyber attack, and has also patented its biometric security solution for crypto-currencies.

