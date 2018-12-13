iNewswire: Orpyx Partners With Onduo to Offer Foot Ulcer Prevention Sensor as Part of Virtual Diabetes Program

In 2019, Orpyx foot ulcer sensors will be offered to select members as part of Onduo's diabetes management and lifestyle support services

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / DECEMBER 13, 2018 / Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. (Orpyx) has partnered with diabetes management company Onduo, a joint venture between Verily (a subsidiary of Alphabet focused on life sciences and healthcare) and Sanofi, to offer access to foot ulcer prevention for select members.

The addition of foot ulcer prevention to Onduo's virtual diabetes program offering is significant. According to Singh et al., 25 percent of people with diabetes develop foot ulcers over their lifetime and today, one in five of those people experience complications that lead to amputation.[1] Orpyx foot ulcer prevention technology will be available to select members of the Onduo community in 2019.

"Orpyx helps people with diabetes to prevent foot ulcers by providing insight that protects foot health and mobility and reduces the risk of complications that can lead to limb loss," said Breanne Everett, CEO of Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc. "We are pleased to extend access to our foot sensor technology to the Onduo member community and to invite Orpyx U.S. patients to take advantage of Onduo services."

Onduo integrates hardware and software to provide people with access to personalized, convenient diabetes care. People with diabetes are matched with lifestyle and clinical interventions, which for participating clients and select users will include wirelessly connected foot monitoring from Orpyx next year.

Orpyx FDA-cleared foot sensor technology is embedded in shoe insoles to monitor foot pressure and relay alerts to a smartphone or smartwatch when a person needs to take action to prevent foot injury. The technology is effective even for those with foot numbness, known as peripheral neuropathy. In the U.S. alone, almost one million diabetes-related foot ulcers are treated each year, costing upwards of $30,000 USD per ulcer with complications that can result in amputation.[2] Forty percent of people who experience one diabetes-related foot ulcer will have a second ulcer in the next year.[3] This number approaches 100 percent at 10 years.[4]

"Managing diabetes is a 24/7 job and we want to make access to care and monitoring easier for members," said Dr. Josh Riff, CEO of Onduo. "We are thrilled to partner with Orpyx to help keep members walking and living actively in our community."





About Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2010, Orpyx Medical Technologies empowers people with diabetes to maintain mobility. Orpyx's core product SurroSense Rx® helps prevent foot ulcers and limb loss through FDA-cleared, advanced foot sensor technology and analytics, delivered in easy-to-use insoles. Orpyx is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to achieve a healthcare future that is prevention-focused and sustainable in cost. Learn more at www.orpyx.com.

For more information, please contact:

Chan Chong, Marketing Manager, Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.

chan.chong@orpyx.com | +1 403 460 0216 ext. 501

