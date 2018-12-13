TIMIA Capital Corp.: TIMIA Capital Closes $1.345M Private Placement of Series E Debenture Units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / TIMIA Capital Corporation (TSX-V:TCA /OTC:TIMCF) ("TIMIA" or the "Company") today announced a private placement ("Private Placement") closing of $1.345M of Series E debenture units ("Units") at a price of $100 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one $100 face value secured non-convertible debenture ("Debenture") and includes warrants representing 10% coverage ("Warrants"). The Debentures bear an interest rate of 12% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears, have a term of 5 years from November 30, 2018 and will be secured against the assets of the Company. The Warrants are exercisable for 5 years from November 30, 2018 at a price of $0.30 per share. TIMIA will use these proceeds, from both new and existing accredited investors, to expand its growing portfolio of revenue financing investments.

The Private Placement resulted in the issuance of 13,450 Debentures and 448,333 Warrants. A total commission of $28,700 and 95,666 broker warrants, exercisable at $0.30 with a 2 year term, were paid as part of this transaction.

All of the securities sold pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period.

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

TIMIA Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that provides growth capital to technology companies in exchange for payments based on monthly revenue. This alternative financing option complements both debt and equity financing, while allowing entrepreneurs and existing stakeholders to retain ownership and control of their business. TIMIA's singular focus is the fast growing, global, business-to-business Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) segment. We align ourselves with entrepreneurial management teams growing their sales from $1 Million to $10 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue. For more information about TIMIA Capital Corporation, please visit www.timiacapital.com

For more information, please contact:

Darren Seed

Vice President, Capital Markets & Communications

Mike Walkinshaw, CEO

TIMIA Capital Corporation

(604) 398-8839

IR@timiacapital.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the proposed use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the following assumptions: that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities, assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Timia's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include, but are not limited to, the Company having insufficient financial resources to achieve its objectives; availability of further investments that are appropriate for the Company on terms that it finds acceptable or at all; successful completion of exits from investments on terms that constitute a gain when no such exits are currently anticipated; intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Timia has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Timia. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Timia undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: TIMIA Capital Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530446/TIMIA-Capital-Closes-1345M-Private-Placement-of-Series-E-Debenture-Units