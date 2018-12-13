Jumeirah Group Opens Its First Luxury "Eco-Conscious" Resort on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Jumeirah Group today announces the opening of Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, the group's first luxury "eco-conscious" Resort, nestled on the pristine shores of Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi.

The luxury beachfront Resort overlooks 400 metres of beautiful white sand on the Arabian Gulf and offers breathtakingly beautiful scenery and undisturbed wildlife. Guests may catch a glimpse of Indo-pacific humpback and bottle nose dolphins, green or hawksbill turtles and dugongs, which live in the Saadiyat Mangroves. Inland, gazelles, socotra cormorants, grey herons and greater flamingos are known to visit.

"This Resort is a place like no other. Located next to one of the most spectacular beaches in the Arabian Gulf, every aspect of the resort's design has been influenced by the beauty of this location," said Linda Griffin, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, General Manager.

Eco-conscious practices at the Resort go beyond preserving the island's protected sand dunes - Jumeirah has partnered with Dubai-based Trust Your Water to reduce single-use plastics. Guests are offered locally-sourced filtered still and sparkling water in their own personal reusable bottles - the resort has also eliminated plastic straws.

"Our commitment to protecting the natural sand dunes and sea around this hotel means that we are also continuously trying to minimise the impact that guests have on this environment by bringing in our own environmentally-friendly solutions and working with partners who are dedicated to employing sustainable, ethical practices in their businesses," said Linda Griffin.

Located ten minutes from Abu Dhabi centre, guests can explore 9kms of mesmerising white beach and the crystal clear waters. Golf aficionados can enjoy Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the Arabian Gulf's first beachfront course.

The beautifully designed sunlit rooms overlook the water and the panoramic suites offer floor-to-ceiling windows and have balconies. There are three infinity pools, a kids' pool and Bodyism Wellness Centre, the first to open in the United Arab Emirates. The 2, 3 and 4-bedroom duplex villas also offer private pools.

The 2,700 square metre Spa is a haven of tranquillity and includes a Moroccan Hammam, 15 treatment rooms (male and female facilities), saunas, hydrotherapy pools, steam and salt rooms and a traditional Arabic rasul. Guests staying in the Spa Villas can enjoy pampering in the privacy on their own room.

José Silva, Chief Executive Officer, Jumeirah Group, said: "We are proud to bring Jumeirah to Saadiyat Island and open our second luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi.The opening is a significant landmark in achieving our strategic expansion goals worldwide and is our sixth Jumeirah hotel to open this year. We are confident that Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort will further enhance Abu Dhabi as a distinct and diverse tourist destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests from the local community as well as international travellers. We anticipate it will be a very popular and welcome addition to Saadiyat."

The Resort offers traditional Arabic cuisine at Levantine-inspired TEAN, long poolside lunches at the pool bar and Italian al fresco dining at Mare Mare. The all-day dining restaurant White offers local, international dishes and live cooking stations. Majlis Saadiyat offers the warmth of Arab hospitality and a premium selection of refreshments and delicious pastries.

Saadiyat Island is undergoing a transformation into a world-class destination. The Louvre Abu Dhabi opened last year and will be joined by the Zayed National Museum and the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The resort is 10 minutes away from Yas Island, home to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Mall, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World.

