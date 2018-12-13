Natixis Investment Managers announces the launch of Flexstone Partners, a global private equity manager that brings together three of Natixis Investment Managers' existing private equity affiliates: Euro-PE, Caspian Private Equity and Eagle Asia to provide investors with access to a truly global and highly active approach to private equity. Eric Deram, previously Founder and Managing Partner of Euro-PE, has been appointed as the CEO of Flexstone Partners.

The announcement follows other recent expansions into alternatives and real assets by Natixis Investment Managers, including the acquisition earlier this year of UK-based private debt specialist, MV Credit, and the launch of a co-investment offering on real assets private debt in real estate, infrastructure and aviation by its affiliate Ostrum Asset Management and Natixis' Corporate and Investment Banking arm.

With nearly $1 trillion in assets under management2 and powered by the expertise of 27 specialized investment managers, Natixis Investment Managers is one of the largest asset managers in the world.1 It offers access to highly active, high conviction managers globally, each of which concentrates on the investment styles and disciplines in which they have proven expertise.

Flexstone Partners has combined assets of $6.7 billion and a global team of more than 40 private equity experts in offices in Paris, New York, Singapore and Geneva. Taking an active approach to private markets, the firm specialises in selecting and accessing highly skilled private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure fund managers across America, Europe and Asia. It is a signatory of the UN Principles of Responsible Investing, seeking to actively capture responsible growth opportunities for clients. Flexstone Partners caters to institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, financial institutions and family offices, from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Jean Raby, CEO of Natixis Investment Managers, commented: "With Flexstone Partners, we bring together the deep expertise of some of our private equity affiliates to provide our clients worldwide with a single point of access to comprehensive advisory services and a wide range of global private equity solutions. From the construction of bespoke portfolios to the access to niche market funds in the small- and mid- cap segments, Flexstone Partners specializes in primary, secondary and co-investments in the private equity, mezzanine and infrastructure markets. At a time where investors are increasingly turning to alternatives for long-term growth opportunities in challenging markets, this makes a substantial contribution to our global private equity offering."

Eric Deram, CEO of Flexstone Partners, commented "With over 20 years' of private equity experience, Flexstone Partners is immersed in the world's most compelling markets across North America, Europe and Asia, to actively capture responsible growth opportunities for clients. Our long-standing expertise in the hard to access small- and mid-cap segments globally means we can provide clients with the access, selection, and diversification to fit their unique needs and constraints. As an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, we can rely on its strong distribution capabilities across the globe, while focusing on delivering truly differentiated active portfolios for our clients."

As a fully autonomous affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, the management team of Flexstone Partners will lead the firm as a partnership and maintain its strong entrepreneurial spirit. A significant portion of the equity of Flexstone Partners will continue to be held by partners and employees.

About Natixis Investment Managers

Natixis Investment Managers serves financial professionals with more insightful ways to construct portfolios. Powered by the expertise of 27 specialized investment managers globally, we apply Active ThinkingSM to deliver proactive solutions that help clients pursue better outcomes in all markets. Natixis ranks among the world's largest asset management firms1 with nearly $1 trillion assets under management2 ($999.5 billion/€860.6 billion AUM).

Headquartered in Paris and Boston, Natixis Investment Managers is a subsidiary of Natixis. Listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, Natixis is a subsidiary of BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France. Natixis Investment Managers' affiliated investment management firms and distribution and service groups include Active Index Advisors;3 AEW; AlphaSimplex Group; Axeltis; Darius Capital Partners; DNCA Investments;4 Dorval Asset Management;5 Gateway Investment Advisers; H2O Asset Management;5 Harris Associates; Investors Mutual Limited; Loomis, Sayles Company; Managed Portfolio Advisors;3 McDonnell Investment Management; Mirova;6 MV Credit; Ossiam; Ostrum Asset Management; Seeyond;6 Vaughan Nelson Investment Management; Vega Investment Managers; and Natixis Private Equity Division, which includes Seventure Partners, Naxicap Partners, Alliance Entreprendre, Euro Private Equity, Caspian Private Equity;7 and Eagle Asia Partners. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit the company's website at im.natixis.com | LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/natixis-investment-managers.

Natixis Investment Managers includes all of the investment management and distribution entities affiliated with Natixis Distribution, L.P. and Natixis Investment Managers S.A.

Natixis Distribution, L.P. is a limited purpose broker-dealer and the distributor of various registered investment companies for which advisory services are provided by affiliates of Natixis Investment Managers.

1 Cerulli Quantitative Update: Global Markets 2018 ranked Natixis Investment Managers as the 16th largest asset manager in the world based on assets under management as of December 31, 2017.

2Net asset value as of September 30, 2018. Assets under management ("AUM"), as reported, may include notional assets, assets serviced, gross assets and other types of non-regulatory AUM.

3 A division of Natixis Advisors, L.P.

4 A brand of DNCA Finance.

5 A subsidiary of Ostrum Asset Management.

6Operated in the U.S. through Ostrum Asset Management U.S., LLC.

7Caspian Private Equity is a joint venture between Natixis Investment Managers, L.P. and Caspian Management Holdings, LLC.

2342907.1.1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005063/en/

Contacts:

Maggie McCuen

Natixis Investment Managers

Tel: 617-449-2543

Maggie.McCuen@Natixis.com