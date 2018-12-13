Cannabis Market Expected to Explode For CBD Based Medicines and Products as Farm Hemp Bill Passing Nears

PALM BEACH, Florida, December 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The expected imminent passing of the Farm Hemp Bill is projected to provide a significant boost to the cannabis market as hemp will become effectively legalized, allowing for increased production and support for cannabis farmers. A much anticipated end to hemp prohibition has been approved by a House-Senate panel, potentially opening the door to hemp production in all 50 states for any use, but especially opening the doors for CBD based medicines and consumer products. The measure is included in the 2018 Farm Bill, which passed the Senate 87-13 on Tuesday and still must pass the House before work is concluded for the year and all pending legislation dies. The Farm Bill essentially would take hemp off the federal controlled substances list which in turn should be an incredible boon for Cannabis based stocks in the market. Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTC:ETST), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC:TRTC), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY), CV Sciences Inc. (OTC:CVSI).

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:ETST) BREAKING NEWS: Earth Science Tech, an innovative biotech company focused on the cannabidiol (CBD), nutraceutical and pharmaceutical fields, medical devices, and research and development, today announces successful in vitro analyses of gynecological samples collected using its new Hygee medical device.

Hygee is a discreet, wearable medical device that enables a woman to anonymously test for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). As previously announced, samples collected by the Hygee device are tested by Procréa and Dermagate. In pre-launch testing at the labs, molecular diagnostic assays successfully identified the presence of Chlamydia in test subjects, confirming earlier testing results.

ETST's President, Director and Chairman Nickolas S. Tabraue states, "We are pleased to announce positive testing in the pre-launch phase of Hygee, and would like to thank our carefully selected partners, Procréa and Dermagate, for a job well done. They are the guarantee of our success."

ETST is on track to launch Hygee in early 2019. The Company plans to market the product through its established distribution channels, mentioned in November , thanks Dermagate's ISO 13485:2013 certification. "Hygee is an incredible innovation, and we have partners from many countries waiting to market the device," stated ETST CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Michel Aube. "This is only the beginning of realizing the potential of this unique device, and we look forward to updating our shareholders on our progress." Read this and more news for ETST athttps://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-etst .

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC) recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Edible Garden, will participate in the New York Produce Show and Conference, booth # 332, on Wednesday, December 12th in New York City. The conference is hosted by NY Produce and brings together 400 companies to learn, network, build relationships, and conduct business. Edible Garden will have an exhibit booth at the show displaying its range of natural products including the new Organics 4" Living Herbs collection, its 'Snip Its' line of fresh cut herbs and its utility patented, nutritionally-enhanced SUPERLEAF lettuce, which was developed in partnership with Nutrasorb LLC, in conjunction with Rutgers University, and contains 2.5x as many antioxidants as blueberries and 5X more antioxidants than ordinary lettuce. Edible Garden fully expects to harvest a large amount of interest among industry enthusiasts based on its 100% natural, fresh and local product lines.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) earlier this week announced that that, further to the Company's press release dated December 7, 2018 , the Company has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Farmacias Magistrales S.A. ("Farmacias"), subject to customary due diligence provisions, the completion of definitive agreements, and regulatory and government approval. As previously announced, Farmacias recently became Mexico's first and only federally licensed importer to date of raw materials containing THC, gaining the necessary licenses, facilities, and permissions to import raw THC material, and manufacture, store, and distribute medical cannabis products containing over 1% THC. This transaction firmly establishes Aurora's first-mover advantage in one of the world's most populous countries, where more than 130 million people will have federally legal access to a range of Aurora's non-flower medical cannabis products containing THC.

INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) news: Pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) oral solution made by INSYS Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology, was generally well-tolerated-even at high doses-as an investigational treatment for refractory pediatric epilepsy, according to new clinical data from a long-term safety study presented at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2018 annual meeting. "The results of this study support the promising safety profile of CBD oral solution from INSYS in the context of treating pediatric patients with intractable seizures due to epilepsy," said James W. Wheless, M.D., professor and chief of pediatric neurology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, where he directs the Neuroscience Institute & Le Bonheur Comprehensive Epilepsy at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and holds the Le Bonheur Chair in Pediatric Neurology. "In addition, these long-term safety data are consistent with those from other studies of CBD in refractory pediatric epilepsy."

CV Sciences Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) recently announced it has received Nutritional Outlook's 2018 Best of the Industry Awards, Retail/Brand Product, for the Company's best-selling PlusCBD Oil line of hemp-derived CBD products. Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Grebow states, "In Nutritional Outlook's 2018 Best of the Industry Awards, we are recognizing individuals, groups, and companies whose initiatives today may help shape, for the better, the state of the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries for years to come."

