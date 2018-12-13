

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced the opening of its first retail branch in Greater Boston along with new lending commitments and investments in local workforce development to prepare area Boston residents for in-demand jobs.



The bank announced in October that it planned to open 60 retail branches and 130 ATMs in Greater Boston and New England over the next five years and hire up to 350 employees, giving local customers access to its banking services while creating local job opportunities for residents. The firm plans to open 400 new branches and hire as many as 3,000 employees in new markets in the next five years.



JPMorgan noted that the expansion adds to the firm's current base of more than 800,000 consumers and over 60,000 business clients in Greater Boston. The bank has been doing business in the Boston region for over 20 years serving clients through its Investment Bank, Commercial Bank and Private Bank.



The firm is actively hiring staff to support its new branches in Greater Boston. Entry-level employees in Boston branches will be paid no less than $18/hour and will receive the firm's full benefits package, which is valued at an average of $12,000 annually per employee in this pay range. It includes health care coverage and retirement savings, as well. To help ease the burden of out-of-pocket medical expenses, the firm also recently reduced medical plan deductibles by $750 per year for employees making less than $60,000.



Over the next five years, the bank will invest $3 billion for home and small business lending in the region.



As part of the firm's larger $350 million investment in jobs and skills development around the world, JPMorgan Chase is investing $1.1 million to help Boston residents to develop the skills they need to secure in-demand jobs.



