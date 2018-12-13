

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Jobless claims and Import and Export price reports are the major highlight on Thursday.



The new turn in U.S. - China trade talks are closely monitored by the investors.



Earlier signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly edge up.



Asian shares finished positive, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 4 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 18.00 points.



U.S. Stocks closed firmly positive. The Dow climbed 157.03 points or 0.6 percent to 24,527.27, the Nasdaq jumped 66.48 points or 1 percent to 7,098.31 and the S&P 500 rose 14.29 points or 0.5 percent to 2,651.07.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 228K while it was 231K in the previous week.



Import and Export Prices for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 1.0 percent, compared to 0.5 percent increase in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was down 63 bcf.



30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. Treasury Budget for November will be published at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for deficit of $165.0 billion, wider that $100.5 billion in the prior month.



The Treasury Budget for September will be revealed at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a surplus of $3.0 billion, compared to a deficit of $107.7 billion in the prior month.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.0.86 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $19.8 billion.



Asian markets ended positive on Thursday. Chinese stocks ended higher amid rising optimism about a trade deal with the U.S. The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 31.90 points or 1.2 to 2,634.05.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 337.64 points or 1.3 percent to 26,524.35 on notable gains by China Resources, Geely Automobile, Galaxy Entertainment, Sands China and Shenzhou International, among others.



Japanese markets ended up. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index ended up 213.44 points or 1 percent at 21,816.19.



Australian stocks climbed higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index edged up 8.10 points or 0.1 percent to 5,661.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index also inched up by 0.1 percent.



European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 2.34 points ro 0.05 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 17.70 points or 0.16 percent. FTSE 100 of England is slipping 11.38 points or 0.17 percent. Swiss Market Index is dropping 15.53 points or 0.17 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.22 percent.



