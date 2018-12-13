Infiniti Research, a leading global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of theirrisk assessment template for a green products companyThe client is a leading green products manufacturer and produces over 600 green home products with independent manufacturing partners spread across the globe. The client had recently launched a new range of green home products for which they needed to identify potential risk factors to stay competitive in the market. This forced them to leverage Infiniti Research's risk assessment capabilities to identify problems in their marketing plan and prevents losses for the company.

The market for green products has recently gained traction among consumers due to its environmentally friendly properties. Green products are a viable substitute for many pollution-generating products in the economy. This shift in consumers' attitudes has created the need for companies to introduce a new range of products that can address customers' demands. A risk assessment process helps businesses in such a scenario by identifying security vulnerabilities and improving planning.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "A risk assessment template helps improve the productivity of firms by identifying, evaluating, and developing strategies to handle risks at the time of crisis."

Infiniti Research's risk assessment process helped the organization to recognize current security vulnerabilities, inabilities, and non-compliance. This helped them to take the necessary steps required for strengthening the security system. With the help of a risk assessment template, the client was able to enhance the overall efficiency of their business. This also helped them to make decisions within the allocated budget of the organization.

Infiniti Research's risk assessment template helped the client to:

Enhance their overall business efficiency.

Improve efficiency in financial planning and communication.

Infiniti Research's risk assessment process offered predictive insights on:

Devising effective marketing strategies.

Identifying current security vulnerabilities, inabilities, and noncompliance.

