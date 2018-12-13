

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro pulled back from its early highs against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank left its interest rates unchanged and confirmed an end to its bond buying program this month despite a gloomy outlook on growth in the bloc.



The bank also said it is 'enhancing its forward guidance on reinvestment.'



'Accordingly, the Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favorable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation,' the ECB said in a statement.



The Governing Council, led by Mario Draghi, left the key interest rates unchanged.



The main refi rate is currently at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The marginal lending facility rate is at 0.25 percent.



'The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2% over the medium term,' the bank said.



Draghi is set to hold his customary post-decision press conference at 8.30 am ET in Frankfurt.



The currency showed mixed trading against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it held steady against the greenback and the franc, it rose against the yen and the pound.



The euro fell to 1.1359 against the greenback, reversing from a 2-day high of 1.1393 hit at 3:15 am ET. The euro is seen finding support around the 1.15 level.



The euro retreated to 128.89 against the Japanese yen, from near a 2-week high of 129.25 seen at 3:15 am ET. If the euro falls further, 126.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The single currency remained lower at 0.8983 against the pound, following an advance to 0.9015 at 1:45 am ET. The euro is likely to find support around the 0.88 level.



Having advanced to a 3-day high of 1.1302 against the Swiss franc at 2:30 am ET, the euro reversed direction with the pair trading at 1.1284. The euro is poised to find support around the 1.10 level.



The Swiss National Bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy and said it will remain active in the foreign exchange market as necessary.



The SNB left its interest on sight deposits unchanged at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.



The euro eased to 1.6540 against the kiwi, 1.5713 against the aussie and 1.5178 against the loonie, from its early high of 1.6613 and 2-day highs of 1.5765 and 1.5219,respectively. The next possible support for the euro is seen around 1.62 against the kiwi, 1.55 against the aussie and 1.49 against the loonie.



Looking ahead, Canada house price index for October, U.S. export and import prices for November and weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 8 are scheduled for release in the New York session.



The U.S. monthly budget statement for November is scheduled for release at 2:00 pm ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX