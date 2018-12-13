Sies Marjan Partners With Flow To Bring Localized Shopping Experiences To International Customers

Next-Generation Cross Border Commerce Platform Enables Seamless International E-Commerce for Top Luxury Ready-to-Wear Label

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury ready-to-wear brand Sies Marjan has just announced a partnership with Flow, a pioneer of next generation cross border commerce, to create fully branded and localized shopping experiences for international customers. Through this partnership, Flow will enable Sies Marjan consumers to enjoy a localized shopping experience while simplifying the sales and shipment challenges ordinarily encountered when selling and shipping products to international customers.

Flow's software solution uses artificial intelligence and localized technology to allow Sies Marjan customers to feel as if they are shopping with a local retailer. By automating every aspect of the international e-commerce process, Flow's end-to-end, cloud-based platform eliminates the friction in international shopping, such as multi-currency pricing, cost-efficient and rapid shipping, accurate taxes and duties, and simple returns. The company offers more than 70 international payment options.

"Sies Marjan has a great deal of global appeal and its designs are very popular internationally," said Rob Keve, Co-Founder and CEO of Flow. "We're thrilled to work with the label to help their international customers shop without limitations. We look forward to continuing to support their global commerce efforts through the holiday season into 2019 and beyond."

Based in New York, Sies Marjan was seeing nearly half of its online traffic come from the international market, thus requiring a solution to help capture potential customers with a convenient and intuitive international shopping experience.

"Sies Marjan is growing exponentially with much of our online traffic coming from a global consumer audience," said Joey Laurenti, CEO of Sies Marjan. "Our shoppers come to our website expecting an experience that is in line with a local retailer or brand. The partnership with Flow will ensure that we are bringing a completely seamless shopping experience, from selecting an item, to purchase, to shipping. We're thrilled with our partnership with Flow as we believe it will help us continue to grow and diminish much of the challenges faced in keeping pace with global consumer demand."

About Flow

Flow is a global cross border e-commerce platform that enables brands and retailers to sell their products to customers internationally by creating a localized shopping experience. Flow automates and simplifies every aspect of the international e-commerce process for its customers, removing the challenges facing cross border commerce by offering benefits such as multi-currency pricing, cost-efficient and rapid shipping, international payment options, well-defined taxes and duties, and simple returns. Brands and retailers use Flow's cloud-based software solution to better manage cross border logistics, to reach a broader international customer base and to enhance the customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.flow.io/.

About Sies Marjan

Sies Marjan is a luxury ready-to-wear and accessories label based in New York City and the recipient of the 2018 CFDA Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent. Designed by Dutch creative director Sander Lak, it signifies the first names of his father Sies, and his mother Marjan. Established in 2016 with an in-house atelier, Sies Marjan evokes a narrative of color, proportion, and subversive fabrication.