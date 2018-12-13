Airbiquity Bolsters OTAmatic Security and Data Analytic Features in Latest Over-the-Air (OTA) Software and Data Management Offering for Automotive

Leader in Connected Vehicle Services Set to Showcase New OTAmatic Features and Integrations at CES 2019

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced the latest release of OTAmatic. This version boasts new features and integrations that address many of today's top concerns for automakers and suppliers, such as compromise-resilient security, edge data analytics, and more efficient OTA management capabilities. Together, the update further strengthens an already robust offering that reliably and securely automates and orchestrates automotive OTA software updates and data management for connected vehicles.

Automakers and suppliers can leverage Airbiquity's market-leading OTA capabilities today. OTAmatic addresses the challenge of managing and executing OTA campaigns for millions of vehicles globally with a sophisticated service delivery management back-end that efficiently plans and executes multi-ECU software update and data campaigns. Some benefits of automotive OTA include improved cybersecurity response times, significantly reduced recall expenses, and increased product and operational efficiencies to name a few. In addition to the features debuted in previous releases, OTAmatic now includes:

Uptane Integration: A compromise-resilient security framework featuring the Uptane software security system specifically designed for automotive.

A compromise-resilient security framework featuring the Uptane software security system specifically designed for automotive. Multiple and Parallel Software Updates: Supports sequential and parallel installations for firmware, system, application, and HMI software.

Supports sequential and parallel installations for firmware, system, application, and HMI software. Vehicle Configurator Web Portal: Allows the creation and management of vehicle ECU inventories that can be addressed by the OTAmatic system.

Allows the creation and management of vehicle ECU inventories that can be addressed by the OTAmatic system. Teraki Analytic Module Integration: Supports "edge" computing with on-board analytic module software updates and efficient data transmission from vehicle to cloud.

"As the automotive industry works to bring autonomous vehicles to our roads, automakers will use OTA systems like OTAmatic to quickly and efficiently plan and execute software update and data management campaigns," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO of Airbiquity. "By continuing to invest in new and valuable OTA service delivery features, we are making good on our commitment to develop unique and highly-scalable solutions meeting the demanding needs of automotive."

Learn more about Airbiquity OTAmatic here. Airbiquity will also host customer and analyst meetings to demonstrate the latest OTAmatic release features at CES 2019 on January 8-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To request a meeting, contact sales@airbiquity.com.

About Airbiquity

Airbiquity is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.

