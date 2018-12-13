Sales transformation software leader invests to grow customer success and accelerate the transformation of clients' businesses

Altify, the pioneer in digital sales transformation software for businesses worldwide, today announced its newest additions to the executive leadership team. Bob Slaby joins Altify as chief customer officer and Hunter Allen joins the team as vice president of sales for the Americas East. In their new positions, Slaby and Allen will be focus on developing and executing sales strategies that benefit customer success through unparalleled customer service and product support.

Bob Slaby comes to Altify from Anaplan, a platform that accelerates decision making through data, where he served as vice president of customer operations. Before Anaplan, he held several executive positions at Hewlett-Packard, including vice president of sales operations. Slaby's deep knowledge and background on customers and operations will serve him well in supporting Altify's customer success, consulting services and product implementation and support initiatives.

"Altify's technology is transforming the way enterprises leverage their sales knowledge and software," said Slaby. "Their innovative technology and approach to guided selling was a huge draw. I'm thrilled to join the team and expand on their existing achievements in customer support and success."

Hunter Allen joins Altify from FinancialForce, a cloud based applications company that provides cloud ERP solutions, where he held the position of regional vice president of sales. Before FinancialForce, he worked for five years as vice president of enterprise corporate sales at Salesforce. Allen will use his deep knowledge of sales to help customers formulate their sales transformation strategies, develop opportunities and help key accounts improve sales execution with a guided selling approach.

"These additions to our executive leadership team reflect the continued success we've had as a company," said Anthony Reynolds, CEO, Altify. "Bob and Hunter bring great experience in customer success, sales execution and execution at scale-key areas of focus for us as we continue to accelerate our growth heading into 2019."

