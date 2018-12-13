Yellowfin Placed Top in Nucleus Research Analytics Value Matrix 2018

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, a business intelligence (BI) and analytics vendor known for its innovation, was placed at the top of the Leader quadrant ahead of 21 other vendors for usability in the Analytics Technology Value Matrix 2018 by Nucleus Research. This is yet another leadership position for the vendor as ranked by independent analysts, proving their place as a leading business intelligence solution that delivers excellent value for businesses.

Yellowfin placed top in Leader quadrant

Yellowfin ranked first for usability

Glen Rabie, Yellowfin CEO, said, "Nucleus Research, BARC, and Gartner have all given Yellowfin fantastic results this year. It's great to have independent analysts validate our position as a solution that delivers high value to customers. Our constant innovation keeps us at the forefront of analytics as we introduce cutting-edge capabilities while making sure we meet the needs of our customers by solving real business problems."

The Analytics Technology Value Matrix 2018 by Nucleus Research ranked Yellowfin highest for usability across all vendors and positioned them in the top-right Leader quadrant for overall value. The matrix compares BI and analytics products according to their functionality and usability against competitors and the overall market to decide the best value data analytics products. Yellowfin's position in the Value Matrix is further backed by BARC naming the vendor a leader in their peer group for the price-to-value category in The BI Survey 18.

Artificial intelligence was identified by Nucleus Research as one of the trends driving investment in analytics this year - and this capability is seen in both Yellowfin's Assisted Insights and in the innovative Yellowfin Signals product, which automates data discovery, that was recently released.

Dan Elman, Nucleus Research Analyst, said, "Yellowfin is pacing the market as the leader in usability and looks to be continuing this positive momentum with the recent announcement of Signals and Stories. With Signals automatically surfacing new insights in real time and Stories to enrich those insights with situational context, Yellowfin further demonstrates its commitment to providing advanced, actionable analytics in an easy-to-use package."

For the full results of the Analytics Technology Value Matrix 2018 by Nucleus Research, download the paper: Analytics Technology Value Matrix 2018

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Continually recognized as an innovator, Yellowfin is ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms 2018, and No. 1 in Embedded BI by BARC. More than 27,000 organizations and more than three million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research was founded in 2001 to bring a fact-based, numbers-driven approach to industry analysis. They focus on ROI and measurable results to provide the most independent, objective and honest research in the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798122/Value_Matrix_Leader_Badge.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/690127/YF_Full_Colour_Logo.jpg