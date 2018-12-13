World-renowned experts will be on site to address topics ranging from consumer devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous cars

For journalists who follow the latest news and trends in consumer electronics and automotive, IHS Markit analysts will be available for commentary ahead of and onsite at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 8 -11, 2019.

IHS Markit experts will be following developments from the show and can provide remarks and snap analysis on the technology and automotive topics below. Interviews can be arranged by contacting the analysts directly with copy to press@ihsmarkit.com.

Technology analysts and topics

, smartphone location-based services and applications market, gerrit.schneemann@ihsmarkit.com Ian Weightman, technology trends, transformative technologies, digital transformation, executive commentary, ian.weightman@ihsmarkit.com

Automotive analysts and topics

, ACES impact on the traditional supply base, michael.robinet@ihsmarkit.com David Trippany, general automotive technology topics, david.trippany@ihsmarkit.com

RootMetrics experts will also be available via phone for commentary on mobile network performance for new devices launched at the event. Contact colleen.seery@ihsmarkit.com to arrange an interview.

Lee Graham (Technology) and Michelle Culver (Automotive) from the IHS Markit media relations team are available to facilitate media relations requests before and during CES. They can be reached at lee.graham@ihsmarkit.com or michelle.culver@ihsmarkit.com.

