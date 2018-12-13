World-renowned experts will be on site to address topics ranging from consumer devices to the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous cars
For journalists who follow the latest news and trends in consumer electronics and automotive, IHS Markit analysts will be available for commentary ahead of and onsite at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 8 -11, 2019.
IHS Markit experts will be following developments from the show and can provide remarks and snap analysis on the technology and automotive topics below. Interviews can be arranged by contacting the analysts directly with copy to press@ihsmarkit.com.
Technology analysts and topics
- Yogita Kanesin, Internet of Things and high-performance wireless technologies, yogita.kanesin@ihsmarkit.com
- Wayne Lam, mobile devices and networks, wayne.lam@ihsmarkit.com
- Lee Ratliff, wireless connectivity, Internet of Things, and semiconductors, lee.ratliff@ihsmarkit.com
- Francis Sideco, technology trends, transformative technologies, digital transformation, executive commentary, francis.sideco@ihsmarkit.com
- Phil Amsrud, automotive electronics and semiconductors markets, phil.amsrud@ihsmarkit.com
- Antonio Garzón, automotive electronics and semiconductors markets, Antonio.garzon@ihsmarkit.com
- Ken Park, TV, consumer electronics, ken.park@ihsmarkit.com
- Stacy Wu, small-medium displays and automotive displays, stacy.wu@ihsmarkit.com
- Paul Gagnon, TV, consumer electronics, paul.gagnon@ihsmarkit.com
- Bing Zhang, TV, consumer electronics, bing.zhang@ihsmarkit.com
- Alex Kang, large-area TFT-LCD panel market research, alex.kang@ihsmarkit.com
- Jeff Lin, tablet and notebook PCs, desktop monitors and TVs, Jeff.lin@ihsmarkit.com
- Justin Siller, home, building and city technologies,justin.siller@ihsmarkit.com
- Blake Kozak, smart home and security technology, blake.kozak@ihsmarkit.com
- Gerrit Schneemann, smartphone location-based services and applications market, gerrit.schneemann@ihsmarkit.com
- Ian Weightman, technology trends, transformative technologies, digital transformation, executive commentary, ian.weightman@ihsmarkit.com
Automotive analysts and topics
- Colin Bird-Martinez, automotive software and services, colin.birdmartinez@ihsmarkit.com
- Mark Boyadjis, automotive infotainment and user experience consulting, mark.boyadjis@ihsmarkit.com
- Stephanie Brinley, general automotive trends, OEM product launches and strategy, stephanie.brinley@ihsmarkit.com
- Jeremy Carlson, autonomy, ADAS, mobility, jeremy.carlson@ihsmarkit.com
- Kyle Davis,automotive displays, user experience, kyle.davis@ihsmarkit.com
- Chris Dowd,automotive powertrain, eMobility, chris.dowd@ihsmarkit.com
- Egil Juliussen, autonomy, mobility, connected car, auto software, auto tech trends, egil.juliussen@ihsmarkit.com
- Brian Rhodes,connected car, UI/UX, HMI, automotive infotainment, brian.rhodes@ihsmarkit.com
- Michael Robinet, ACES impact on the traditional supply base, michael.robinet@ihsmarkit.com
- David Trippany, general automotive technology topics, david.trippany@ihsmarkit.com
RootMetrics experts will also be available via phone for commentary on mobile network performance for new devices launched at the event. Contact colleen.seery@ihsmarkit.com to arrange an interview.
Lee Graham (Technology) and Michelle Culver (Automotive) from the IHS Markit media relations team are available to facilitate media relations requests before and during CES. They can be reached at lee.graham@ihsmarkit.com or michelle.culver@ihsmarkit.com.
