Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) today provided the following update on the Chalk/DZI litigation.

Dr. Chalk continues to pursue his lawsuit against Decision-Zone Inc. ("DZI"), Rajeev Bhargava, and Nalini Bhargava for, among other things, oppression of him in his capacity as an officer and shareholder of DZI (the "Oppression Action"). As set out in the Statement of Claim, central to this oppression has been the actions by the Defendants to deny Dr. Chalk access to documents that would reveal the state of affairs of DZI, and the actions of Rajeev and Nalini Bhargava in doing so. This includes the apparent incorporation, without the full knowledge or oversight of the DZI Board of Directors, of a US-based subsidiary and licensing or assignment of rights of DZI technology to it. This refusal to provide documentation has now extended to the litigation itself, with the defendants having refused to list or produce whole categories of relevant and material documents despite their obligation to do so. Counsel for Dr. Chalk will shortly be setting down dates for the examination for discovery of Rajeev Bhargava in the Oppression Action with the goal of compelling production of relevant and material documents in the litigation, as well as the larger goal of uncovering the true state of affairs of DZI.

