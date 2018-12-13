Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - Upco International Inc. (CSE: UPCO) (OTCQB: UCCPF) (FSE: U06) ("Upco") is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. ("Megafanstore"), a London UK-based company. Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will collaborate to leverage the Upco Messenger with its blockchain and e-Wallet technology for mobile payment solutions. Pending enhancements in Upco's platform will provide channel support for tailored solutions with key partners, including well-known publishers of paid content, and European football clubs. These enhancements will benefit Upco by extending its user base, and channel partners, by extending their reach in the market.

NewsChannels and Paid Content Strategy

The first step in the NewsChannel content strategy will be to integrate quality content channels provided by individual partners, adding new partners within a strategic framework. The strategy will be driven by the gradual shift in the digital publishing industry from free to paid content. To date, publishers are limited to offering exclusive subscription deals for paid content to their readers, because micropayments executed via traditional payment methods are too expensive. Under this new model, Upco will offer single articles for purchase with the Upco e-Wallet, which will create an additional revenue stream for publishers.

FanChannels for European Football Clubs

The second step in the strategy is to develop special interest channels or "FanChannels", which will include quality content provided by European Football clubs, thereby improving communication and enhancing fan activation strategies.

Social media offers exciting new opportunities for professional European football clubs in the areas of strategic press and public relations, and strategic marketing. In the future, digital media and social networks will be, behind television, the most important markets and sources of revenue in the professional football sector. The leading football clubs currently reach up to 500 million followers globally, primarily through social media. It is estimated that more than 2 billion football fans worldwide could be reached via the Upco messenger, and this target group represents enormous growth and revenue potential.

Upco also announces that it will not be proceeding with the purchase of the assets of Spectrum Intelligence Communication Agency (SICA).

About Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. (www.megafanstore.com/ir)

Megafanstore Marketing Ltd. operates an online platform for the distribution of fan articles from sports teams, music stars, artists, and top athletes, and associated merchandise marketing. In addition to the B2B and B2C online business, the company offers the 3D mini fan, personalized 3D miniature figures and 3D avatars for football fans (www.3dminifan.com). Megafanstore collaborates with Great Branding, UEFA's official licensing partner, for marketing to leading football clubs and is well-connected in the football industry.

About Upco International Inc.

Upco International Inc. is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp. With the forthcoming addition of the Upco e-Wallet using Blockchain Payment Services, users will be able to: send invoices, approve payments, transfer international funds, convert international currencies, and track transfers and payments. The application will also allow vendors to securely share account information with their clients.

