Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - NUGL Inc. (OTC: NUGL) (the "Company"), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology, is pleased to announce the complete roll-out of its robust advertising program across the universe of all NUGL owned media outlets. The final integration represents the completion of a lengthy period of proprietary strategy and design to create an offering perfectly tailored to cannabis-based businesses.

NUGL has been selling revenue generating advertising into all digital platforms such as NUGL.com, the iOS Apple NUGL APP and Android Applications. In addition, advertising revenue is being generated on all three digital magazines and two print publications.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to report that user sign-ups, profile sign-ups, and menu item offerings greatly accelerated after a relatively small "test" marketing spend. These are business sign-ups and the reaction relative to the expenditure is assuring, especially so with regard to the menu sign-ups which are genuine engagement activity AFTER the user has been driven to NUGL's interface.

"Our sales staff are excited as we have so much to offer to our clients in the form of advertising opportunities," said Bob Waters, VP of Sales, NUGL, Inc. "NUGL doesn't just offer ad placement, we combine the software, digital and print media to give cannabis companies the ability to attract new clients at a fair price for the first time in the industry."

NUGL has recently acquired top industry publications and continues to expand the reach and feature base of its software. "Our blueprint for marketing is to integrate our ad programs with our sales staff sales in perfect harmony. We intend to continue to grow our user base and our profile base while creating new and exciting marketing opportunities for our clients. We have the formula and now can see our growth minute by minute," said Ryan Bartlette, CMO, NUGL. "With the increase in revenue, and now improved infrastructure and staff, we have even more resources than before to support the community and plan to do it better and faster."

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

