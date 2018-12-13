

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets started off on a firm note on Thursday, but pared gains swiftly and some of the markets in the region even slipped into negative territory, with investors choosing to take some profits after recent strong upmove.



Markets across Europe had moved up sharply in the previous two sessions, riding on hopes the world's two largest economies U.S. and China will strike a long term trade deal before the expiry of the 90-day truce agreed upon by the presidents of the countries during their meeting at the G20 summit earlier this month.



With the euphoria over the development on the trade front subsiding slightly, traders are now reacting to a spate of economic data from across the region, including interest rate announcements from ECB and a few other central banks, besides following the developments on the Brexit front.



Traders are largely refraining from making significant moves and are mostly indulging in stock specific activity.



Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. and France retreated after a firm start and their respective benchmark indices FTSE 100 and CAC 40 are down marginally after a firm start. The German market, which slipped into negative territory after opening higher, and the DAX is currently up marginally.



Italy is trading notably higher, with its benchmark index gaining about 0.8%. Turkey's BIST is higher by about 1.2% and Spain's IBEX 35 is gaining 1.15%. Sweden is notably lower, while the Swiss market is up marginally.



British Prime Minister Theresa May, who survived the confidence vote on her leadership on Wednesday, has vowed to deliver the Brexit 'people voted for' and also assured that she would seek legal and political assurances from EU leaders on the Irish backstop, during the EU summit in Brussels.



The European Central Bank today left its interest rates unchanged. The main refi rate is currently at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The marginal lending facility rate is at 0.25 percent.



'The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the summer of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2% over the medium term,' the bank said.



The bank confirmed that it will end the asset purchases under the massive EUR 2.6 trillion Asset Purchase Programme, or APP, in December. The bank also said it is 'enhancing its forward guidance on reinvestment.'



'Accordingly, the Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favorable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation,' the ECB said in a statement.



Till October, the bank maintained that it will reinvest bond sale proceeds 'for an extended period of time after the end of the net asset purchases'.



The Swiss National Bank, in line with expectations, left its interest rate on sight deposits unchanged at -0.75 percent and the target range for the three-month Libor between -1.25 percent and -0.25 percent.



Turkey's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, saying risks to price stability persisted despite some improvement in the inflation outlook. The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Murat Cetinkaya, decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 24 percent, the TCMB said in a statement.



Norway's central bank too has left its interest rate unchanged today.



In commodities, crude oil prices are down by about $0.52, or 1.02%, at $50.63 a barrel.



Gold futures are down $3.00, or 0.25%, at $1,247,00 an ounce. Silver futures are lower by $0.040, or 0.27%, at $14.811 an ounce.



