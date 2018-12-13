Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, has partnered with major cellular provider XL Axiata's home entertainment and fibre optic internet offering XL Home in Indonesia.

XL Axiata is a part of the Axiata Group, which offers an array of innovative telecommunications products and services ranging from voice, SMS and Value-Added Services (VAS) to mobile data covering more than 93% of the population throughout Indonesia and having a robust subscriber base of 53.9 million. With the rise of more choices in viewing content habits, XL Axiata has recently launched XL Home, a home broadband entertainment service, backed with speedy and stable fibre optic internet connection that allows customers to choose their favourite entertainment and pay for the content or television channels they prefer.

This association further leverages the platform's global position and cements Eros Now's presence in key emerging markets like Indonesia. Indonesia is one of many countries in Asia with a thriving community of Bollywood film fans. The partnership between Eros Now and XL Home will allow consumers easy access to home entertainment with fibre optic internet, offering Eros Now's massive library of over 11,000 films, original shows and music videos. From classics like Ram Aur Shyam to blockbusters like Devdas, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Bajirao Mastani, consumers will have access to a wide array of quality entertainment at a monthly subscription of IDR 26,000 ($1.79 USD) and an annual subscription of IDR 260,000 ($17.93 USD).

Commenting on the association, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said, "We want to continue creating strong differentiated content strategies and cater to the growing influence of Indian content worldwide. The collaboration with XL Home enables Eros Now to expand its reach to a larger consumer base in Indonesia who can enjoy their favorite Indian entertainment content on XL Home."

XL Axiata's Director or Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Abhijit Navalekar, said, "XL Home is enthusiastic in forming a partnership with Eros Now, in order to, mutually, providing high quality content for XL Home customers. Through this partnership, we also want to show our dedication and commitment in providing comprehensive and relevant content. Supported by high speed and stable fibre optic internet connection, we are optimistic in providing fantastic XL Home experience to our customers."

As previously announced in September of this year, Eros Now entered the Indonesian market through a distribution partnership with Xiaomi's Mi TV. The integration with XL Axiata further affirms Eros Now's penetration strategy in the Indonesian market.

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 128 million registered users and 13.0 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk. is one of the major cellular providers in Indonesia. XL's focus is to provide digital services for the people of Indonesia as well as to encourage the development of Indonesia's digital economy. XL commenced operations on the 8th of October 1996 and now provides various digital services for both the consumer and corporate segments which is supported by its wide and high-quality network across the nation. Since December 2014, XL began to deploy its 4G LTE network with a nationwide commercial roll-out of 4G LTE services commencing July 2015. XL is part of the Axiata Group ("Group"). The Group's mobile subsidiaries and associates operate under the brand name 'Celcom' in Malaysia, 'Dialog' in Sri Lanka, 'Robi' in Bangladesh, 'Smart' in Cambodia, 'Ncell' in Nepal, 'Idea' in India and 'M1' in Singapore.

