PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) said Thursday that its Board elected Jim Umpleby, the company's Chief Executive Officer, to the additional position of Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Umpleby has been a member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2017.



Dave Calhoun, who has served as non-executive Chairman since April 1, 2017, will remain on the Board as Presiding Director. effective immediately.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX