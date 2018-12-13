Kiekert AG, the technology leader in automotive locking systems, will fill the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with Jérôme Debreu (44) with effect from January 1, 2019.

As CFO, Debreu will head the finance department at the company's corporate headquarters in Heiligenhaus, Germany, and report directly to Kiekert's supervisory board. This completes the new appointment of positions in the top management at Kiekert.

Debreu, 44, has approximately 20 years of global leadership experience in various industries, most recently at French automotive supplier Plastic Omnium, where he led the company's finance division for Intelligent Exterior Systems. He previously served as CFO for brake systems manufacturer Knorr-Bremse Asia Pacific (Holding) Ltd. in Hong Kong, and trading company Webcor Group SA in Geneva.

Debreu holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and master's degree in management from the Reims Management School in France.

Founded in 1857, Kiekert AG employs 6,500 people in 11 countries at eight production plants, seven development centers and three sales units, developing, producing and selling tailor-made customer solutions 24/7. Sales revenues in 2017 totaled 830 million euros.

