

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) said Thursday that it will invest $1 billion to build a new corporate campus in North Austin that will eventually create 15,000 jobs.



Further, the tech giant announced plans to establish new offices and expand to over 1,000 employees each in three cities - Seattle, San Diego and Culver City, California.



The company will also add hundreds of new jobs in Pittsburgh, New York, Boulder, Boston and Portland, Oregon over the new three years, with the potential for additional expansion elsewhere in the U.S. over time.



'Talent, creativity and tomorrow's breakthrough ideas aren't limited by region or zip code, and, with this new expansion, we're redoubling our commitment to cultivating the high-tech sector and workforce nationwide,' said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.



Apple also plans to invest $10 billion in U.S. data centers over the next five years, including $4.5 billion this year and next. The company is currently expanding its data centers in North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada. In Iowa, preparations are underway for the company's newest data center in Waukee.



U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Apple to move production from China to the U.S. to avoid suffering the consequences of his trade war with Beijing. Trump suggested in late November that the U.S. could slap 10 percent tariffs on Apple's iPhones and laptops imported from China.



In January, Apple said it will contribute $350 billion to the U.S. economy and create over 20,000 jobs over the next five years. Apple noted that it has added 6,000 jobs to its American workforce in 2018 and now employs 90,000 people in all 50 states.



Apple's newest campus, which is expected to make the tech giant the largest private employer in Austin, will be located less than a mile from its existing facilities. The 133-acre campus will initially accommodate 5,000 additional employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000.



Apple said that jobs created at the new campus will include a broad range of functions including engineering, R&D, operations, finance, sales and customer support.



