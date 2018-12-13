A leading competitive intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on the strategies to develop a successful competitor research template.

With the increasing competition, it has become vital for businesses to analyze their competitors. This is an essential tactic to gain a comprehensive view of competitors' strategies and the threat they can pose for businesses. Competitor research has become so crucial that companies are even hiring professionals to assess their competitive landscape at definite intervals. However, companies can also develop their competitor research template with the help of the right strategy.

"A comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape requires companies to constantly update their data on products, services, operations, and other outbound communication strategies," says a market expert from Infiniti Research.

Steps to develop a competitor research template:

Identify the source of research

Companies need to analyze whether they want to gather information in-house or hire a professional firm. An in-house research allows companies to gain a better understanding of the business and establish their competitive factors; whereas, a professional firm provides quality intelligence data. Companies involved in competitor research possesses more expertise and experience and give their clients an edge over their competitors. However, companies can choose the method best suited for their business.

Create a framework

A competitor research framework allows companies to carry out a SWOT analysis and analyze the key brand differentiators. This includes information such as the company's mission, vision, and goals. Such factors help companies to differentiate themselves from other competitors in terms of products and service offerings in the market.

Select targets

Companies need to think from their customers perspective to analyze their competition. This helps them in understanding the options their customers possess apart from their product or service offerings. This distinction involves both direct or indirect competitors. Direct competitors are companies selling the same products as you do, and indirect competitors are companies offering products and services that serve the same purpose.

