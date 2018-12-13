Quantzig, a known customer analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value model for an IT services company.The client is one of the well-known players in the IT services industry. The primary aim of the client was to focus on improving long-term profits. To achieve this target, the client was interested in leveraging Quantzig's solution and index the best channels for marketing. They wanted to allocate the right budgets for different types of customers in the value chain with the aid of a customer lifetime value model.

A customer lifetime value model helps companies to develop optimal approaches for customer engagement, increase understanding of the potential value of a consumer, and empowers the workforce to enhance customer relationships. It identifies key areas for organizations to focus on to procure or retain a consumer and helps them in customer profiling and segmentation to improve the operational efficiency.

"Customer lifetime value analysis helps companies in customer profiling and segmentation to offer customized services and to target customers based on value potential," says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

With the aid of Quantzig's customer lifetime value model, the client was able to devise effective marketing strategies and turn new customers into long-term customers. They were able to identify low and mid-level customers, which helped them gain better insights into the amount to be spent on acquiring, retaining, and serving those customers. The customer lifetime value model also assisted them to manage the best investment in assets, workforce, and inventory based on future demands.

The customer lifetime value model helped the client to:

Reduce customer dissatisfaction.

Implement the design of new programs to reduce attrition.

Quantzig's customer lifetime value model offered predictive insights on:

Managing assets, workforce, and inventory based on future demands.

Gaining insights on money spent on acquiring, retaining and serving those customers.

