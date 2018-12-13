The first Hainan International Film Festival kicked off to create a "Never-ending Film Festival"

SANYA, China, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the first Hainan International Film Festival (HIFF) was held in Sanya on December 11, presenting a splendid film festival for Chinese and foreign movie fans. With the goal of realizing "year-round film panorama, island-wide film projection, popular movie going, and complete industrial chain coverage", it is poised to create a "Never-ending International Film Festival".

Jackie Chan, an internationally renowned actor, is named as the promotional ambassador for the festival. The 1st HIFF has attracted nearly 100 outstanding filmmakers from countries and regions like the United States, France, India and Turkey. Nicholas Cage, Maggie Q, Zhang Zhen and many other famous movie and television stars attended the opening ceremony.

During the festival, in addition to the "International Film Exhibition" and "Film Forum", three major thematic activities including the "2019 New Film Promotion Conference", "The First National Shooting Spot Promotion Exhibition" and "Starlight Poverty Alleviation Program" will also be held. Among these activities, the "2019 New Film Promotion Conference" is one of the highlights of this film festival. Many well-known film producers and creators will introduce and promote films on behalf of cinema managers from 2,000 cinemas with tens of millions of box office and managers of 48 urban mainstream cinemas from over 100 cities nationwide, so as to make excellent new films be reached by the market directly. "The First National Shooting Spot Promotion Exhibition" is aimed to promote the integration of cultural and tourism resources in different regions by taking the opportunity of the film festival and taking advantage of media resources.

Tong Daochi, member of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial CPC Committee and secretary of the Sanya Municipal CPC Committee, said that HIFF will promote exchanges between China and the people all over the world through film exhibitions in the whole Hainan region. And Hainan will be shaped into a more influential core area for film development in China and even in Asia.

Hosted by the People's Government of Hainan Province, the festival is one of the pilot projects for constructing the pilot free trade zone and free trade portwith Chinese characteristics in Hainan. More than 100 works from over 30 countries and regions are on display. The Golden Coconut Award is the Award in the main competition unit. In addition, the Sanya Dadonghai Scenic Area will be open to the public free as a beach cinema every night during the festival from December 11 to December 16.