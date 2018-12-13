Aarons-Corman to spearhead company's global growth in dual role as CEO and President Americas

OWIT Global (www.owitglobal.com), a global insurance technology provider offering solutions built on a modern architecture that leverages microservices, announced today the appointment of Wendy Aarons-Corman as Chief Executive Officer.

The company focuses on providing the insurance industry with a simpler approach to innovation, implementations, and application of advanced microservices technologies in support of the future of blockchain. As a founding member of the company, Aarons-Corman offers OWIT Global a strong and proven track record in shepherding startups through the early stages to mature and industry leading insurance technology solution providers.

Citing the Aarons-Corman appointment, Xavier Arnault stated that, "Wendy not only has the skillset and the passion to drive OWIT Global to success, she has also consistently demonstrated a level of integrity that we see as the cultural foundation of this organization. The board of OWIT Global has the utmost confidence in Wendy spearheading the organization and delivering on our vision."

"It's an exciting time to be involved in the insurance technology industry," noted Aarons-Corman. "We have assembled a tremendous team of talented IT and insurance professionals, and have established what I feel is an ideal culture for an organization to succeed by best serving its clients. We continue to look for great talent to join our team, and search for those who are motivated by an open and collaborative working environment and the opportunity to grow professionally and impact the future of this organization."

Aarons-Corman added, "I appreciate the board putting their trust in me to lead OWIT Global. We have already brought new capabilities to the industry with our recent Bordereaux Services and Rating Services offerings, and have many more in the development pipeline."

About OWIT Global

OWIT Global is a global insurance technology provider offering solutions built on a modern architecture designed to simplify innovation and future-proof insurance processing. The OWIT Global portfolio is comprised of microservices offering a range of capability options including Bordereaux management, Specialty Lines rating services such as Cyber and A&H, and complete policy processing. The company's offerings can be deployed standalone or integrated with a carrier's or MGA's existing environment. OWIT Global's architecture is also designed to support emerging technologies and functionality such as blockchain and smart contracts. For additional information call 833.GET.OWIT (438-6948) or visit www.owitglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005048/en/

Contacts:

Lisa Hart

OWIT Global, LLC

Lisa.Hart@OWITglobal.com

833.GET.OWIT x703