Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2018) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Jeffrey Minton, Office of the Chief Accountant (OCA)'s Chief Counsel, will be retiring from the agency next month after more than 20 years of service at the SEC, with over half of that time spent in his role in OCA.

The Office of the Chief Accountant is responsible for accounting and auditing matters arising in the Commission's administration of the federal securities laws, such as oversight activities of standard setting organizations and the PCAOB.

Mr. Minton provided critical counsel and assistance on oversight activities, numerous rulemakings, and technical assistance to Congress on legislation. He also has directed OCA's enforcement liaison program, providing insightful analytical guidance and assistance to the Division of Enforcement on many enforcement actions and Commission on accountant suspension and reinstatement orders. Mr. Minton also devoted significant efforts to enhancing the Office's polices and process.

Earlier in his career, he worked in the Office of the Chairman under Chairman William H. Donaldson, as well as in the Division of Corporation Finance as an attorney in the division's rule-writing office during implementation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. Among the many honors he has earned, he is a recipient of the SEC's Manuel H. Cohen Award, which recognizes outstanding legal ability and performance.

"Jeff has provided valuable leadership on a number of important rulemaking and policy initiatives and his dedication to promoting strong capital markets has served investors well," said Chairman Jay Clayton.

"Jeff has been a dedicated public servant whose distinguished counsel, skill, intelligence, and wit has left an indelible mark on the SEC and OCA," said SEC Chief Accountant Wes Bricker. "He demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting investors through his support for strong policies for financial reporting, audit, and independence. Jeff retires with a legacy of accomplishments, including the mentorship of a talented and dedicated group of professionals over the years, and we will miss him greatly."

Mr. Minton said "It has been an honor and a privilege to have served America's investors along with so many dedicated professionals at the SEC. Especially rewarding has been my service in OCA promoting high quality financial reporting, which is at the heart of this country's disclosure-based approach to securities regulation."

Mr. Minton graduated magna cum laude from the Harvard Law School in 1996 and received his BA in economics from The Ohio State University in 1992.