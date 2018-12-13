sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,29 Euro		-0,09
-6,52 %
WKN: A2DJWX ISIN: US12648L6011 Ticker-Symbol: CEPS 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,18
1,22
16:48
1,29
1,33
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP1,29-6,52 %