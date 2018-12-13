

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tulsi Gabbard, four-time Democratic lawmaker and the first Hindu member of the US Congress, has revealed her intention to run for presidency in 2020.



The member of House of Representatives from Hawaii opened her mind on White House dreams in an interview on Wednesday.



'I'm seriously considering it,' Gabbard told MSNBC News replying to a question on her presidential aspirations.



The 37-year-old rising star in the Democratic Party was one of the first female combat veterans to be elected to the House.



In the 2016 presidential primaries Gabbard staunchly supported the bid of Sen. Bernie Sanders.



The Iraq war veteran told host Chris Matthews that she is considering running for the White House as she is concerned about the direction of the country. 'I'm thinking through it very carefully,' she added.



While the presidential candidate for Democratic Party is too early to decide, Gabbard's potential bid makes the Democratic field wide open with names such as Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Kaine and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris.



Serving on the House Armed Services committee and House Foreign Affairs committee, Tulsi brings to Washington an impressive list of credentials and achievements. She is a known advocate to keep the U.S. out of another counterproductive regime change war in the Middle East.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX