The increasing proliferation of the internet in business as well as domestic lives coupled with increasing number of smartphone users, and a rise in the number of social networking sites are resulting in an increase in the spend growth momentum for the marketing services category.

This market intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for the marketing services category. This marketing services market intelligence report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality marketing services.

"The successful application of marketing services can be ensured by implementing a content centralization strategy that fulfills the marketing objective of the buyer," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "Additionally, it also ensures alignment of the marketing message across the different communication platforms," added Tridib.

This marketing services procurement research report has identified the following factors to assert considerable influence on the category growth:

Growth of the end-user industries in APAC is expected to fuel the market growth

Change in regulatory norms may have an impact on the category



SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the supply market trends and procurement best practices for the category.

Marketing Services Report Scope Snapshot

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities



Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices



Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models



