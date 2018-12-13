Fastbase Inc., Predicted Most Successful Listing on London Stock Exchange in 2019

VPs of Marketing like Sodexo's Suvodeep Das know that B2B companies are increasingly choosing marketing automation platforms (MAP) to create a more personalised customer experience and to translate contacts into leads and finally into sales opportunities. MAPs integrated with CRM tools play an important role in scaling demand. Leveraging the use of companies like Fastbase where users can identify in-market leads and integrate these leads into a CRM system in real-time, companies are able to make game-changing decisions that will impact their bottom line.



With the relatively limited reach of the B2B industry, a powerful digital presence and an automated lead generation tool are indispensable for any business. The time is ripe to invest in customised strategies and targeted communications that will drive greater revenues in the New Year.



Fastbase Market Potential

Fastbase has one of the largest business databases in the world analyzing web analytics from Big Data. Since launching in June 2016, over 1 million businesses have signed up for the service ranging from Fortune 500 companies to blue-chip brands from over 138 countries. The company equips B2B companies with powerful tools that identify website visitors and provide insights on their online behavior, disrupting a $170 billion dollar analytics, marketing, and lead generation market. "Google lets you search for anything on the web while Fastbase identifies the companies behind the search."



Fastbase's momentum is not stopping anytime soon as the company is achieving a growth rate of 20,000 new website sign-ups per month. Of the estimated 200 million companies in the world, more than 49 million are using Google Analytics to regularly monitor website traffic and data. Fastbase uplevels the data provided by Google Analytics by providing concrete and detailed information about a website's visitors. In addition, the company also integrates with Google Ads to tell companies exactly which businesses are engaging with their ads. To compare the services, Google is the most-used search engine in the world, handling 3.5 billion searches each day whereas Fastbase is analyzing 6 billion searches each month (and growing).



About Fastbase Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a SaaS data and web analytics company that congregates company data and contact information throughout the web using its proprietary algorithm. By monitoring and compiling web-traffic and search patterns, users are able to view in-depth information about their website traffic in almost real-time. The daily number of website sign-ups has surged making Fastbase one of the fastest-growing data and web analytics software companies in the business-to-business industry.



The company is currently building a predictive analytics and machine learning platform, which allows marketers to set both explicit and implicit data criteria, automate lead identification and generation, and thus accelerate sales and marketing through ranking data on demand.

Prior to its listing on the AIM London Stock Exchange, Fastbase intends to raise $10M USD gross proceeds with the shares priced at $2.90 USD per share including discount on a first come first serve basis.

The private placement is limited to a minimum investment of US$ 5,000.

The closing date for reserving share: December 30, 2018.

You can make the reservation of shares to investor@fastbase.com (mailto:investor@fastbase.com) or use the investor reservation form (https://privateplacement.fastbase.com/reservation).





About London Stock Exchange - AIM

AIM is a successful growth stock market. Since its launch, over 3,600 companies from across the globe have been listed on AIM. Powering the companies of tomorrow, AIM continues to help growing companies raise the capital they need for expansion.



