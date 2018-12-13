The global rotary kiln market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 2% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global rotary kiln market is the expansion and installation of new cement plants. Most of the manufacturers of cement and lime are expanding their present capacity of production to cater to the rising demand for cement and steel in the construction sector. Furthermore, 2017 witnessed announcements regarding the installation of new cement and lime producing plants. During the forecast period, such expansions and installations of new cement, lime, and steel manufacturing plants are expected to drive market growth.

This global rotary kiln marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of alternative fuels as one of the key trends in the global rotary kiln market:

Global rotary kiln market: Use of alternative fuels

The alternative fuels such as waste oil, solvents, non-recyclable plastics, pre-treated industrial and municipal wastes, textiles, paper residues, biomass such as animal meal, wood chips, waste wood, rice husk, sawdust, and sewage sludge, and unrecyclable tires from abandoned dumps are used in several countries. The construction and demolition wastes such as demolition wood, used carpets, and old asphalt shingles are also used as low-carbon alternative fuels.

"A cement kiln is usually operated using coal. During the cement production process, the use of alternative fuels in cement kilns mitigates carbon dioxide emissions. The waste is exchanged to the cement kiln, replacing a quantity of coal in proportion to its calorific value," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools.

Global rotary kiln market: Segmentation analysis

This rotary kiln market analysis report segments the market by product (cement kiln, metallurgy chemical kiln, and lime kiln) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The cement kiln segment held the largest rotary kiln market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 68% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

