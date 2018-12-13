The global carrier aggregation solutions market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 21% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis during the forecast period.

A key factor driving the growth of the global carrier aggregation solutions market is the increased investment toward LTE advanced infrastructure. In recent times, there have been numerous investments in LTE-A worldwide. For instance, in August 2018, Alfa, a telecom network operator, launched the first 4G LTE-A network in Lebanon. With increasing investments across all verticals, including LTE-A equipment, infrastructure, and deployment techniques, the need for carrier aggregation solutions will increase, to support high data rates.

This market research report on the global carrier aggregation solutions market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of smart cities as one of the key emerging trends in the global carrier aggregation solutions market:

Global carrier aggregation solutions market: Growth of smart cities

The smart city concept is gaining immense popularity across the world and several countries are focusing on making their cities smarter. A smart city is an urban development plan, in which the infrastructure of a city is equipped with various information and communication technologies. Several factors are considered to designate a city as a smart city, which includes the adoption of smart grid technologies, carrier aggregation, number of Wi-Fi points enabled, and the use of IT to improve traffic. The need for communication technology for the efficient transfer of data will increase significantly, which, in turn, will trigger the demand for carrier aggregation solutions.

"With numerous companies planning to release 5G by 2020, investments across all verticals including 5G equipment, infrastructure, and deployment techniques will increase significantly. This will create demand for carrier aggregation, which can support high data rates. This, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global carrier aggregation solutions market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global carrier aggregation solutions market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global carrier aggregation solutions market by deployment (picocell, metrocell, microcell, and femtocell) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 37%, followed by the Americas and EMEA, respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period with the highest incremental growth, driven by the increasing adoption of 4G and the rising focus on deploying 5G.

