Dillon Gage Metals: Paycent Adds DGGold to its Trading Platform

Hybrid Mobile App Allows Physical Gold Purchases via Cryptocurrency

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2018 / The global cryptocurrency market recently surpassed $50 billion in value, and commodities-based companies have begun to take notice.

Dillon Gage Metals, one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale firms and industry-leading technology innovator, now offers DGGold, an uncomplicated and low-cost way for investors to own physical gold that is tracked by blockchain technology.

DGGold, which utilizes VaultChainGold powered by TradeWind, is 0.999 fine gold securely stored in the vaults of the Royal Canadian Mint. DGGold accounts are audited daily to ensure accuracy.

Paycent, a hybrid mobile app, is owned by Texcent Asia Pte Ltd - a Singapore-based FinTech company. The company recently launched its Paycent cards that allow users to cash out cryptocurrencies globally in real time. The Paycent app works as a mini exchange for users to convert cryptocurrency to fiat U.S. dollars and then push to card for usage.

"Investor interest in trading precious metals utilizing cryptocurrency is at an all-time high," stated Mark Furmanek, chief operating officer of Dillon Gage. "Our alliance with Paycent will open new and exciting pathways for private investors, all while utilizing leading edge blockchain technology for physical gold ownership."

In a key deal point formed in the alliance of Dillon Gage Metals and Paycent, users can buy gold using any of the cryptocurrency supported on Paycent's platform. These include bitcoin, Ethereum, DASH, Litecoin, Binance Coin - or BNB - and Ripple.

The Dillon Gage Metals-Paycent alliance effectively combines "real-world" commodities such as physical precious metals and blockchain technology, demystifying the often complex and complicated world of cryptocurrency investing.

For industry news and to stay up to date on Dillon Gage's expanding products and services, connect with Dillon Gage Metals on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information on Paycent, please visit https://paycent.com and join Paycent's active community on Telegram - https://t.me/paycent.

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage Inc. of Dallas (DillonGage.com), founded in 1976, companies include:

Dillon Gage Metals (www.DillonGage.com) is one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale trading firms. The firm is an authorized purchaser for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries around the world. Additionally, the company provides advanced tools and technologies that enable market participants to be more successful in their businesses, allowing electronic trading and offering cloud-based solutions for the physical precious metals marketplace. 800-375-4653

FizTrade Online Trading (www.FizTrade.com) offers a real-time bid/ask trading platform for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. 800-375-4653

Dillon Gage Refining (www.dillongage.com/refining/why-dg), professional assayers and refiners of precious metal scrap, from low grade to karat scrap. Stone removal services and diamond experts on staff. 888-436-3489

International Depository Services Group, with locations in Delaware, USA (www.ids-delaware.com; 888-322-6150), Texas (www.idsoftexas.com; 888-322-6150) and Ontario, Canada (www.idsofcanada.com; 855-362-2431), offers secure, efficient and insured precious metals and certified coin depositories that focus on custom business logistics solutions including storage, fulfillment, inventory managements and many other value-added services.

About Paycent

Paycent - https://paycent.com/ and join Paycent's active community on Telegram - https://t.me/paycent

Contact:

Jeffrey Cheatham

Senior Account Supervisor

TrizCom PR

(972) 247-1369

jeffc@trizcom.com

SOURCE: Dillon Gage Metals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530491/Paycent-Adds-DGGoldTM-to-its-Trading-Platform