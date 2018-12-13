

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an effort to secure the votes needed to reclaim the House Speaker's gavel, current House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced an agreement on term limits for senior House Democratic leaders on Wednesday.



Pelosi revealed the agreement with a small group of Democratic rebels would limit top party leaders to three terms, with a fourth term requiring the support of two-thirds of the caucus compared to the current simple majority threshold.



The term limits would be retroactive to include the two terms of the Democratic Majority from 2007 to 2011, when Pelosi previously served as House Speaker.



Pelosi, who has served as the top House Democrat since 2003, would subsequently be limited to a maximum of four additional years as Speaker.



The agreement would also apply to likely House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and likely House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., who have both expressed opposition to term limits.



In a statement, Pelosi said she would abide by the proposal whether or not it is approved by the Democratic caucus in a vote expected to be held before February 15th.



'Over the summer, I made it clear that I see myself as a bridge to the next generation of leaders, a recognition of my continuing responsibility to mentor and advance new Members into positions of power and responsibility in the House Democratic Caucus,' Pelosi said.



A group of seven Democrats previously opposed to Pelosi once again becoming House Speaker endorsed the California Congresswoman following the announcement of the agreement.



'We wish to thank Nancy Pelosi for her willingness to work with us to reach this agreement,' the lawmakers said in a joint statement.



They added, 'We are proud that our agreement will make lasting institutional change that will strengthen our caucus and will help develop the next generation of Democratic leaders.'



The group includes Reps. Ed Perlmutter, D-Col., Bill Foster, D-Ill., Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., Seth Moulton, D-Mass., Filemon Vela, D-Tex., and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, as well as Congressman-elect Gil Cisneros, D-Calif.



Pelosi's nomination as House Speaker is still likely to face opposition from Democrats such as Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., as well as several incoming freshmen who promised not to support Pelosi during their campaigns.



Last month, members of the House Democratic caucus reportedly voted 203 to 32 in favor of officially nominating Pelosi as Speaker.



Pelosi still needs to win a final vote on the House floor in early January, with a majority traditionally amounting to 218 votes.



President Donald Trump has suggested some Republicans could vote in favor of Pelosi as House Speaker, although the California Democrat has repeatedly denied she will need the GOP's help.



