Dr. Nozha Boujemaa will oversee the company scientific vision as well as strategies for innovation, development and academic and industrial partnerships for iBiopsy, the Median Technologies Imaging Phenomics platform

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), the industry-leading Imaging Phenomics Company (ALMDT:PA) announced today the appointment of Dr. Nozha Boujemaa as Chief Science and Innovation Officer. Nozha Boujemaa will oversee Median's scientific vision as well as the innovation and development strategies for the company proprietary Imaging Phenomics platform iBiopsy. Median's academic and industry-related partnership policy for iBiopsy will also be under her responsibility.Nozha Boujemaa will take up her position at Median Technologies in January 2019 as a member of the executive team and under the direct responsibility of Fredrik Brag, CEO and chairman.

Nozha Boujemaa is a Key Opinion Leader in the field of Artificial Intelligence and data sciences. She is a Director of Research at Inria (the French National Institute for computer science and applied mathematics). She was the scientific Head of the IMEDIA/Inria Research Group (Large Scale Multimedia Content Search) for 10 years before becoming Director of the Inria Saclay Research Center from 2010 to 2015 and Advisor to the Chairman and CEO of Inria in Data Sciences. In 2017, Nozha Boujemaa founded the DATAIA Institute, an interdisciplinary Institute on Data Sciences, Artificial Intelligence Society, which she will run until the end of 2018.

As an expert in Interactive Visual Content Indexing and Retrieval and in unsupervised semi-supervised learning, Nozha Boujemaa has contributed to the emergence of next-generation large-scale multimedia search engines. She managed several flagship collaborative projects with French and European industrials, is the co-author of over 150 publications in peer-reviewed journals and international conferences and has supervised over 25 PhD and master students.

Nozha Boujemaa is Knight of the National Order of Merit and Member of the Board of Directors of Big Data Value Association (BDVA), Vice-Chair of the Artificial Intelligence High Level Expert Group (AI HLEG) of the European Commission and member of the AI Group of Experts of the OECD (AIGO). Nozha is also International Advisor for Japan Science and Technology Agency Program "Advanced Core Technologies for Big Data Integration" and Senior Scientific Advisor for "The AI Initiative" (Harvard Kennedy School). She is President of the Scientific Council of the Institute of Technological Research "SystemX" until the end of 2018.

"Personalized and predictive medicine is the medicine of tomorrow and will allow to deliver treatments to the patients according to their disease profile and to save more lives, but also to live longer in better conditions. As far as medical innovations are concerned, what seemed to be only hope just a few years ago is now turning into reality, thanks to the huge progress of Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences", says Nozha Boujemaa. "Predictive analytics, unsupervised machine learning, large scale multimodal information search, are forming virtuous combinations, which are broadening the medical knowledge, and more specifically the knowledge of pathologies through discovery of novel biomarkers, which are the fingerprints of the disease. This is the project of Median as a company. Beyond its scientific and technological dimension and the underlying challenges, this project carries a vision of Responsible Artificial Intelligence, robust, trustworthy and at the service of human well-being. I'm very enthusiastic about being part of this project".

"Nozha's huge competence in artificial intelligence and data sciences, her vision, her solid international reputation, her perfect knowledge of modalities related to innovation, intellectual property and communication in her fields of expertise as well as her scientific expertise, are remarkable assets for Median Technologies. By leading all activities related to iBiopsy, our Imaging Phenomics platform, Nozha becomes key in our company's success and growth; she also highlights the societal stakes and the responsibility these give us", says Fredrik Brag, CEO and Chairman. "We are proud and happy that the innovation we want to bring to the medicine of tomorrow, the underlying challenges and our shared vision of artificial intelligence at the service of the human being, have convinced Nozha to join us".

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

