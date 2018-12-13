Teltow (ots) -



Software release 3.5 includes a new module for iridotomy treatment of narrow-angle glaucoma with the Navilas® 577nm yellow laser



OD-OS, the global leader in the development and commercialization of navigated retinal laser systems, has released a new software update for its Navilas 577s retinal laser system. The software version 3.5 incorporates a new intuitive anterior segment treatment mode for Laser Peripheral Iridotomy (LPI) which supports the therapy of narrow-angle glaucoma and thus can contribute to the reduction of intraocular pressure. The new LPI treatment mode adds to the known capabilities of Navilas® 577s for retinal laser therapy.



The software mode is designed for combination therapy with a standard iridotomy "Abraham" lens with 0.63x laser spot magnification. It allows the physician to prepare the iris with Navilas® 577s and complete the iridotomy with less complication (bleeding) using a separate YAG laser. This combination therapy is a common procedure.



Dr. Gregor Eberlein, Klinikum Augsburg, Germany, one of the first users who tested this also in Germany: "I think that patients can be treated more gently with this optional pre-treatment using Navilas®. With the YAG laser only, I would use considerably more laser power. One patient could not be treated some months ago with the YAG laser only. Now, with combination treatment of Navilas® and YAG laser it worked really well."



Patients with narrow-angles are at higher risk of developing primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) - a major cause of blindness worldwide. Narrow angles are much more prevalent in East Asian populations including Japan. Iridotomy is an important treatment option which creates a drainage hole in the iris to relieve the eye pressure. Iridotomy is performed either as a preventive action, or as an acute treatment if pressure suddenly builds up and might cause damage to the optic nerve (1).



Navilas® is well-known for its computer-assisted delivery of laser spots for focal and peripheral retinal laser treatments. Private practices and renowned hospitals are working with Navilas® to provide enduring results and reduce treatment burden for their patients (2).



About Navilas®: Navilas® laser systems enable physicians to digitally pre-plan the entire laser therapy on fundus images as well as on third-party diagnostic images, and to precisely execute this therapy plan with the help of computerized image guidance.



About OD-OS: OD-OS GmbH is a privately-held medical device company founded in 2008 with offices in Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA. www.od-os.com



